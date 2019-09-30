YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Monday, September 30, 2019
Distinguished Alumni: Dr. Johnny Newcom
“Never wonder if someone is paying attention if you’re trying to do something good,” Newcom said last week, reflecting on the honor. “There may be days you believe no one notices the difference you’re trying to make, but that’s a lie.”
For his long record of volunteerism and contributions to community’s well being, Newcom is being recognized with one of the county’s highest honors for achievement. He is the second graduate from Crittenden County High School’s Class of 1994 to be honored as a Distinguished Alumnus in as many years. Last year, Corey Crider, a renowned opera singer and close friend of Newcom’s, was inducted.
Newcom joins Jonathan Burdon, a digital media entrepreneur in Nashville, Tenn., being honored for his endeavors in the industry. The private induction ceremony will be Friday in Marion.
