Elementary students read to board members

Crittenden County Board of Education got a treat at Monday’s meeting with Readers Theater, a presentation by five students under the direction of teacher Daphne James who showcased their reading skills through expression and using cues to recite their part of the skit. Pictured above are (from left) James, board member Ryan McDaniel, student Brin Tramble, board chairman Chris Cook, student Jazzy Travis, Superintendent of Schools Vince Clark, student Micah Arriago, board member Eric LaRue, student Noah Holland, board member Tim Grau, student Gage Adamson and board member Bill Asbridge.