Families of Vietnam KIAs sought for Wall honor

Three charged in criminal investigation Crittenden County Sheriff's Department has charged three local individuals with receiving stolen property and other crimes. Deputy R...

Fire destroys home on US 60 West Firemen remain on the scene of an overnight home fire at a residence on U.S. 60 West between Marion and Salem. The blaze began just b...

LHHS expanding health care services Livingston Hospital and Healthcare Services is expanding its reach in the community it calls home. In late September or early October, L...

Boyd County woman wins KSP's Corvette raffle A Boyd County woman who once worked for Kentucky State Police as radio room supervisor at the Ashland post was the winner of the agency...