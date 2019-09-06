Families of Vietnam KIAs sought for Wall honor

|Click to enlarge
The Traveling Kentucky Vietnam Wall is coming to Marion Friday, Sept. 27 through Sunday, Sept. 29, and those organizing the attraction and its opening ceremony want to recognize families of at least five men from Crittenden County who were killed in action during the conflict which raged from 1955 to 1975 in southeast Asia.
Pfc. Bobby J. Jennings, Spc. Charles L. Doom, Pfc. Johnny W. Lindsey, Spc. Leon Beard and Maj. Billy Joe Williams are the men from this community who are known to have died as a result of hostile actions during the war. A sixth, Spc. James. K. Hughes, grew up in Crittenden County, but entered the Army from Lawrenceville, Ill.
"Being Hughes enlisted in Illinois, he will not ....
