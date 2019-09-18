Wednesday, September 18, 2019

Farmers Day Sept. 27

Click Image to Enlarge
Area farmers and artisans will be in a spotlight designed especially for them by Marion's oldest bank, Farmers Bank & Trust Co., during its annual Farmers Day celebration Sept. 27.

A broom maker, basket weaver, soap maker and other artisans will be demonstrating their crafts throughout the day-long celebration that is held in conjunction with the Chamber of Commerce's Pumpkin Festival. 

Local businesses are encouraged to support food vendors who will be in town including a ribeye sandwich sale benefiting Crittenden County Project Graduation. The event is held next to Farmers Bank's downtown location.

Prizes will be offered to winners of three contests – an apple pie contest sponsored by the Crittenden County Homemakers; a 4-H scarecrow design comest; and a photo contest with the theme "What Ag Means to Me."




Posted by at