Farmers Day Sept. 27

A broom maker, basket weaver, soap maker and other artisans will be demonstrating their crafts throughout the day-long celebration that is held in conjunction with the Chamber of Commerce's Pumpkin Festival.
Local businesses are encouraged to support food vendors who will be in town including a ribeye sandwich sale benefiting Crittenden County Project Graduation. The event is held next to Farmers Bank's downtown location.
Prizes will be offered to winners of three contests – an apple pie contest sponsored by the Crittenden County Homemakers; a 4-H scarecrow design comest; and a photo contest with the theme "What Ag Means to Me."