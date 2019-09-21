YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
.
Saturday, September 21, 2019
Fireman called to McDonald’s Restaurant
City of Marion firemen were called to McDonald’s Restaurant at 5:30 pm this evening, responding to a fire.
Employees of the restaurant say it was a stove vent.
Everyone was outside and okay, and it appears firemen have it under control.
