Monday, September 30, 2019

Flu shots available Wednesday at Rocket Arena

Local school district officials say that last academic year, students missed several days of school due to the flu. Therefore, Crittenden County School District and its school health coordinators are offering a Flu Vaccine Clinic for students and their immediate families.

Parents, siblings and students who want to get a flu shot may come to Rocket Arena between 3-6 p.m., on Wednesday. Bring a copy or your insurance provider information. Medicare Part B, Humana, Anthem, United Healthcare and other Medicare insurance by those carriers will be accepted. Otherwise, the cost is $25.

“It may still feel like summer, but we already have confirmed reports of flu in Crittenden County. Make plans to come get your flu shots on Wednesday,” says Diana Lusby, District Health Coordinator.

Posted by at