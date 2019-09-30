Flu shots available Wednesday at Rocket Arena

Parents, siblings and students who want to get a flu shot may come to Rocket Arena between 3-6 p.m., on Wednesday. Bring a copy or your insurance provider information. Medicare Part B, Humana, Anthem, United Healthcare and other Medicare insurance by those carriers will be accepted. Otherwise, the cost is $25.
“It may still feel like summer, but we already have confirmed reports of flu in Crittenden County. Make plans to come get your flu shots on Wednesday,” says Diana Lusby, District Health Coordinator.