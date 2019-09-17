YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Tuesday, September 17, 2019
Homecoming parade entry deadline nears
The parade gives high school classes and the community an opportunity to show off their school spirit prior to kickoff on the following night. This year, the Rockets take on Trigg County.
The school encourages participation in the parade by school and community groups, with a few guidelines.
If an individual or organization would like to enter a float or car in the parade, contact Vince at kim.vince@crittenden.kyschools.us or (270) 965-2248. The deadline to enter the parade is Friday, Sept. 27
Find out more details on parade entries inside this week's print edition of The Crittenden Press, on newsstands Wednesday.
Posted by Crittenden Press Online at 9/17/2019 06:00:00 PM