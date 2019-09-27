YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Friday, September 27, 2019
Job Corps Center seeks RA
An opening for a Residential Advisor exists at the Earl C. Clements Job Corps Center in Morganfield.
The Job Corps Center offers benefits packages, competitive salaries and has both full- and part-time positions available.
To learn more, contact the center or visit its website.
Posted by
Crittenden Press Online
at
9/27/2019 05:14:00 PM
