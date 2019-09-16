Junior Pros beat Caldwell in doubleheader

Colt Bailey and the third- and fourth-graders Crittenden County Junior Pro football team shutout Caldwell White and the fifth- and sixth-grade Rockets beat them, too, on Saturday at Rocket Stadium. Jaxton Duncan (at right) picked off this pass for the older group and Bailey (left) rushed for 25 yards in the other game.
The Junior Pro teams will be in action tomorrow night against Caldwell County Gold. Kickoff in the first game is at 6pm. They will also play at Trigg County on Saturday.
