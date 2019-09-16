Junior Pros beat Caldwell in doubleheader

Marion man survives harrowing experience Clifton Etheridge knows grace was on his side Tuesday evening after surviving a harrowing experience at his home that could have spelled...

Wreck could block U.S. 60 East A minor wreck about 3.5 miles north of the courthouse in Marion on U.S. 60 East currently has the highway down to one lane as emergency wo...

Accident involved empty school bus in Livingston County UPDATE 3 : More details are now available from the accident in Livingston County this morning involving a school bus and pickup truck. Da...

Circuit Judge hands sentences down A 38-year-old Marion man was among a handful of people sentenced to prison today by Circuit Judge Rene Williams. Jason Rushing entered...