Library orchestrating 60 Yard Sale opportunity

Think you’re too far away from U.S. 60 to participate in the big Oct. 3-6 Highway 60 Yard Sale?
Don’t want to go to all the work/cost of making and posting signs, advertising and all?
Not sure enough buyers would show up to make it worth your while?
Then here is your chance to go big this year. In conjunction with our huge semiannual Used Book Sale at the library Sept. 27 through Oct. 5, the Friends of the Crittenden Public Library organization is offering all its members the chance to reserve a table on the library campus to sell your own items in a multi-seller event, on the busiest, biggest day of the Highway 60 sale, Saturday Oct. 5.
The library Friends will handle the promotional work, and have a large sign on Highway 60 at the courthouse.
If you’re not a current member of the Friends group, you can join at the library for the 2019-2020 membership year (only $10 for a family membership) at the time you reserve your yard sale site. If you’re already a paid-up member, all you have to do is sign up in the library.