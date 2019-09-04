Owner of dogs that attacked boy in court

A trail date his been set for the Crittenden County man charged with wanton endangerment related to a June dog attack on a five-year-old local boy.
Larry E. Tabor, 60, appeared in Crittenden District Court Wednesday for a pretrial conference, giving attorneys and opportunity to discuss the case before Judge Daniel Heady. However, in light of new evidence brought by Crittenden County Attorney Rebecca Johnson, the hearing was continued to Wednesday, Oct. 2 to give Tabor and his defense attorney Matthew Schalk of Princeton time to review it.
See next week's print edition of The Crittenden Press for more detials.