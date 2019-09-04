Wednesday, September 4, 2019

Podiatry services close to home

Crittenden Health Systems is pleased to offer services of a podiatrist twice a month at its Center Clinic.

Dr. David Dowell treats a number of foot-related problems ranging from minor ailments to more extensive problems. Some of the issues treated by a podiatrist are arch disorders, heel pain, nail fungus and bone spurs.

Dr. Dowell is one of several specialists who visit Marion on various dates each month to care for patients and prevent them from traveling outside of Marion to receive specialized professional services.

To schedule an appointment with Dr. Dowell, contact the hospital at (270) 965-5281.





