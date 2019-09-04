Podiatry services close to home

|Click Image to Enlarge
Dr. David Dowell treats a number of foot-related problems ranging from minor ailments to more extensive problems. Some of the issues treated by a podiatrist are arch disorders, heel pain, nail fungus and bone spurs.
Dr. Dowell is one of several specialists who visit Marion on various dates each month to care for patients and prevent them from traveling outside of Marion to receive specialized professional services.
To schedule an appointment with Dr. Dowell, contact the hospital at (270) 965-5281.
