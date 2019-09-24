YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Tuesday, September 24, 2019
Rockets fall to No. 8 in football poll
The Rockets, who play Friday night at Union County, are ranked No. 8 in the latest Associated Press Class A Football media poll.
Ranked No. 5 after starting the season 3-0, the Rockets dropped to seventh following a loss to Class 2A's No. 5 team Caldwell County. Crittenden was No. 8 in the preseason poll.
Class A Rankings
KY HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
ASSOCIATED PRESS
1. Pikeville 5-0
2. Paintsville 3-1
3. Ky. Country Day 5-0
4. Williamsburg 4-1
5. Campbellsville 3-2
6. Raceland 2-2
7. Newport Cent. Catholic 3-2
8. Crittenden County 3-1
9. Ludlow 3-1
10. Pineville 4-1
tie. Hazard 3-1
Others receiving votes: Louisville Holy Cross, Berea, Bethlehem, Fulton County, Eminence.
