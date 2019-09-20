Salem gets almost $75,000 for resurfacing work

Last week, a representative with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet was in Salem to announce $73,962 in discretionary funds for resurfacing work on four city streets. Pictured above are (from left) Salem City commissioners Craig Dossett, Janet Hughes and Brandon DeBoe, KyTC Department of Rural & Municipal Aid Commissioner Gray Tomblyn II, Mayor Gary Damron, City Commissioner Darryl Chittenden and Salem Utilities Director Doug Slayden.
See next week's print edition of The Crittenden Press for more details.