Schools comemmorate 9/11

Hannah Faughn, a junior at Crittenden County High School, gives blood this morning at a West Kentucky Regional Blood Center drive inside Rocket Arena. It is the teen's first time to donate blood. The drive, one of two organized each year by the school's Fellowship of Christian Athletes chapter, was hosted in the fall semester in memory of 9/11, just one of several ways the school district commemorated the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon 18 years ago today. All three schools also flew flags at half-staff, held a moment of silence and incorporated 9/11 into the day's lessons.