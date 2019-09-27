Friday, September 27, 2019

Show and Shine glows under autumn sunset

Marion Show and Shine rolled around again Thursday night around the courthouse, with a beautiful autumn sunset as the backdrop on a cool evening. The monthly car show has been taking place around the court square on the fourth Thursday of each month since May, weather permitting. Anyone is invited to bring their automobile to show off and add a little shine to in the early evening sunlight. The event has drawn a couple dozen vehicles each time, as well as dozens of visitors to downtown after business hours.
Posted by at