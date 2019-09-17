Suspect identified in high-speed chase

|Michael Fortner
Michael Fortner, 29, of Denver, Colo., is charged with multiple felonies, speeding, DUI and possession of heroin.
The suspect was taken by ambulance to Crittenden Community Hospital at about 10 a.m., with police security. He was booked into the county jail about two hours later.
See our previous post for more details:
High Speed Pursuit Ends in Crash on 91
