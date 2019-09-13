Top 5 Football Showdown Tonight at Rocket Stadium

Catch the YTG PreGame Sideline Show at 6:40pm
It is likely that there has never been a Crittenden-Caldwell football game more closely watched than the one coming up tonight at Marion.
For the first time ever, the Rockets and Tigers meet with each team ranked among the Top 5 in their respective divisions, and adding to the importance of this showdown is the fact that for the first time, the KHSAA has a new playoff system in force which will seed some rounds of the late postseason based on a strenghth-of-schedule fourmla.
The fifth-ranked Class A Rockets will be at home to face Caldwell County, ranked No. 5 in Class 2A, on Friday.
It will be Crittenden County’s first real test of the season and Rocket Stadium will be packed with consequences high for both storied programs.
Crittenden comes into the matchup 3-0 while Caldwell is 2-1.