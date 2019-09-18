Tourism awards bid to tear down home

Marion Tourism Commission at a special meeting today awarded to bid to tear down a home at 112 Poplar St. in Marion that lies behind to the Market on Main. Razing the structure could begin as early as this week to make way for additional parking at the farmers market. To be graveled initially, the lot eventually be will be capped with asphalt, probably in the spring. Ethridge Excavating of Princeton was awarded the $5,000 bid to tear down and remove the small home. The company was the only bidder.