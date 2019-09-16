Volunteers overhaul courthouse landscaping

Logan Martin, 10, helps Crittenden County Road Foreman Audi Maraman shovel mulch Saturday morning into a refinished landscaping area around the courthouse as Valerie Gilbert rakes the bedding into place. The landscaping drew almost 20 volunteers organized by local WoodmenLife agent Grant Rogers, who was able to secure a $500 grant from the company to use toward community beautification. Earlier this month, the county had several bushes and overgrown holly trees removed from the courthouse lawn to make way for the lower-profile plants.