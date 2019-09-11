Wreck could block U.S. 60 East

A minor wreck about 3.5 miles north of the courthouse in Marion on U.S. 60 East currently has the highway down to one lane as emergency workers evaluate the scene. Around 2:15 p.m., a grain truck was reported off the road. Though Crittenden EMS was paged out, the driver of the truck did not appear to have injuries. The truck was still upright and just off the southbound portion of the road with the rear of the tractor-trailer still partially in the roadway. Jason Sammons (pictured above in the reflective yellow shirt responding alongside Special Deputy Billy Arflack), who is highway maintenance supervisor for the commonwealth in Crittenden County, said the road may have to be closed for a period if a wrecker is needed to get the grain truck back on the highway. The Crittenden Press will update any road closure here as it is reported.