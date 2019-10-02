YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Wednesday, October 23, 2019
2 more derelict homes to be razed
Unoccupied, abandoned homes at 120 Shady Lane (above left) and 421 S. Walker St. (above right) will be razed by order of the city, possibly as early as this week. The teardowns are part of the city's efforts led by Code Enforcement Officer Terri Hart to clean up unsightly Marion properties.
Hart said signs of squatters had been found in at least one of the homes. She is using money budgeted by Marion City Council for code enforcement to remove the structures and clean up the lots.
Jeremy Whited of J and J Excavating in Fredonia was the low bidder for cleaning up the two properties.
Last week, a home that sat behind the Imogene Stout Market on Main was torn down by Marion Tourism Commission to make way for a parking lot. Also in the process of being razed is a home on West Bellville Street. It was dilapidated when Gary Baulos acquired the property, and he has agreed to tear down the structure.
Posted by Crittenden Press Online at 10/23/2019 12:30:00 PM