Mineral museum 'hidden jewel' for Benton students

A few dozen third-graders from Benton Elementary School visited the Ben E. Clement Mineral Museum this morning for an education field trip. Above, four girls check out minerals in a display case. Teacher Kimberly Anderson calls the museum a "hidden jewel" that her school has visited many times over the last several years to coincide with science lessons. "The kids really love it," Anderson said. "Most have never seen anything like this." A crowd favorite is the room that features luminescent minerals that glow under special light. The museum, known the world over, is a common host to students from districts around western Kentucky.