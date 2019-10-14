YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Monday, October 14, 2019
Absentee voting begins today
Absentee balloting for the Nov. 5 general election in Kentucky begins today on the voting machine in Crittenden County Clerk Carolyn Byford’s courthouse office. It will run through Nov. 4 for those who due to age, illness or physical disability cannot go to their polling place. Regular office hours are Monday and Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Voter registration is now closed until after the election.
On the ballot are statewide races for governor/lieutenant governor, attorney general, secretary of state, agriculture commissioner, treasurer and auditor.
Posted by Crittenden Press Online at 10/14/2019 06:00:00 AM