Tuesday, October 1, 2019
Alleged crime spree lands man, woman in jail
Jacob L. Nixon, 26, of Henderson and Danielle R. James, 26, of Sturgis were taken into custody on Thursday and lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center, where they remain. The two face multiple theft and drug charges.
Police Chief Ray O’Neal said the male suspect also had active warrants for his arrest out of Union County.
The two suspects are scheduled to appear in Crittenden District Court Wednesday for arraignment.
For complete details of this arrest, see this week's printed edition of The Crittenden Press, which will be on newsstands Wednesday.
