Thursday, October 17, 2019
Annual Hunting Guide is Available Now
Published by The Crittenden Press, the Hunting Guide comes out each October and includes hunting information for various seasons, license information, articles and promotional from area businesses.
This year's Hunting Guide features local hunter Blake Gardner on the front cover.
This publication is not part of the weekly newspaper or shoppers guide, which are also published by The Crittenden Press.
For a free copy, stop by The Press office or keep an eye out at restraints, sporting goods stores and other retail businesses in the area.
Posted by Crittenden Press Online at 10/17/2019 01:59:00 PM