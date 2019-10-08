YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Tuesday, October 8, 2019
Auction Saturday on Depot Street
Bunch Brothers Auctioneers & Realty will conduct an auction Saturday in Marion.
The sale is the estate of the late Linda Schumann.
In addition to home, contents and a vehicle, a neighboring residence is also included in the auction.
For pictures and additional information, visit Bunch Brothers' website.
Posted by
Crittenden Press Online
at
10/08/2019 11:16:00 AM
