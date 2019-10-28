Monday, October 28, 2019

Bluegrass holding Sexton estate auction

The estate auction of the late David Sexton will be conducted by Bluegrass Realty-Auction Saturday.

Located on Lola Road, the auction will include numerous pieces of farm equipment in addition to household items.

The auction begins at 9 a.m.

For more information, contact Bluegrass Realty-Auction.

