YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Home
Full Version
Calendar
Subscribe
Sports
Classifieds
Advertise
Links
Contact
Ads
Obituaries
Monday, October 28, 2019
Bluegrass holding Sexton estate auction
Click Image to Enlarge
The estate auction of the late David Sexton will be conducted by Bluegrass Realty-Auction Saturday.
Located on Lola Road, the auction will include numerous pieces of farm equipment in addition to household items.
The auction begins at 9 a.m.
For more information, contact Bluegrass Realty-Auction.
Posted by
Crittenden Press Online
at
10/28/2019 11:07:00 AM
Older Post
Home