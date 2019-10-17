Calls seeking KU payment a scam

Agent said the scam involves a phone call with the caller portraying themselves as representing Kentucky Utilities Co. and claiming an electric bill is overdue. If the amount is not paid immediately, the caller threatens, KU will shut off the person's power.
The sheriff said in the particular case cited, the victim was told to settle the bill of more than $800 with a prepaid Visa or Mastercard.
"KU said it is a scam," Agent said. "I know this was Fredonia, but it will be coming here, too, I'm sure."
According to the sheriff, KU sometimes calls utility customers about overdue bills, but will never ask for the amount to be settled with a prepaid debit or credit card. He advised any person who receives a call from someone purporting to be with KU to verify with the utility before paying anything.
"They should call KU to make sure," Agent said.
Below are the contact numbers to verify any phone calls with KU:
- KU residential: 800-981-0600
- KU business: 859-367-1200 or 800-383-5582