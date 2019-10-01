Coffee with Congressman Comer

First District Congressman James Comer was in town this morning to meet with a wide spectrum of local stakeholders across the community. Above, Comer (right) chats with (from left) Crittenden County Sheriff Wayne Agent, former Judge-Executive Fred Brown and local Republican committee member Fred Stubblefield. More than two dozens representatives of county and city government, education, industry, the courts, business and more attended the hour-long update on congressional happenings followed by a Q&A.