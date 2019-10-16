Crittenden burn ban continues

Crittenden County's outdoor burning ban continues, as Tuesday's rains were not enough to reduce the fire hazards associated with the extended unseasonably dry and warm conditions in the county.
"Last night's
rain was only on average for the county (of a half-inch)," said Judge-Executive Perry Newcom, "not nearly enough to
revive soil and surface moisture levels."
All outdoor burning is prohibited until the ban is lifted.
According to the Kentucky Mesonet weather monitoring station, only 1.2 inches of rain has fallen on the county since late August.