YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Friday, October 11, 2019
Dollar General still considering new Marion store
At Thursday's Marion Planning Commission meeting, city Planning and Zoning Coordinator Terri Hart told commissioners during a discussion on city developments that Dollar General is considering property along South Main Street that lies within the city limits. The meeting discussion in no way confirms the location of a potential new Dollar General outlet or even that one will be placed in Marion.
"We are currently in a due diligence phase for a new store on South Main Street in Marion, which means we’re interested in adding a store to Crittenden County, but have not committed to doing so quite yet," Crystal Ghassemi, public relations director at Dollar General Corp., told The Crittenden Press today. "Based on our current timeline, we anticipate a final decision to be made in the coming months."
To learn the proposed location and follow this story, pick up next week's issue of The Crittenden Press and subscribe to our newspaper.
If you are not a subscriber, we need you. While you might be getting a regular dose of our content online from various digital formats, the "rest of the story" can be found only in the newspaper, which is available in a traditional hand-held version, or digitally. Click here to subscribe. We need to pick up 100 new subscribers this month. Will you join us? Cost starts at just $2.95 per month.
Posted by Crittenden Press Online at 10/11/2019 04:36:00 PM