Thursday, October 3, 2019
Drought declaration issued for entire state
A Level 1 drought declaration has been issued for areas in western and northeastern Kentucky indicating moderate to severe drought conditions have developed primarily affecting soil moisture and vegetative health. Serious impacts to agricultural water needs, an increased wildfire risk, abnormally low flows in streams, and resultant water quality issues can be expected in the designated areas. A Level 2 drought could lead to substantial agricultural losses, diminished stream flows in small streams and rivers and increases in the occurrence of wildfires.
The Commonwealth has been experiencing unprecedented dryness, with most locations recording little to no precipitation during the month of September. This lack of precipitation, combined with record heat, has led to rapidly deteriorating conditions.
Record heat and dryness continues into the weekend, with less than 50 percent of showers or thunderstorms Saturday night and Sunday, according to the National Weather Service at Paducah. The forecast shows relief from the record heat beginning later this week, but the long-term outlooks indicates below-normal precipitation for the next 30 days.
“The combination of hot, dry weather that set in across Kentucky in August reached an unprecedented level during September, based on the period of record dating back to 1895,” said Stu Foster, state climatologist for Kentucky.
Public water supplies are not seriously affected at this time, but persistent drought conditions will increase the risk of water shortage conditions, especially for those systems relying on small lakes, small headwater streams and wells located in drought-vulnerable aquifers. Low water levels in lakes can also lead to water quality issues that could present treatment challenges for utilities.
"We are, of course, monitoring the conditions," Marion City Administrator Adam Ledford said of the city's reservoir, Lake George.
Crittenden-Livingston Water District, which serves the county outside the incorporated limits of Marion, draws its water from the Cumberland River.
Matt Dixon, with the UK Ag Weather Center, said data at the weather center showed the state averaged only 0.28 inches of rain during the month.
“This has led farm ponds and streams to diminish tremendously, which has pushed some producers to start hauling water,” Dixon said.
The hot, dry conditions have had a serious impact on agricultural interests, especially when it comes to cattle production. Severely diminished pasture conditions have led to limited fall grazing, and in turn, forced many producers to feed winter hay well ahead of schedule. Numerous county agents are reporting hay yields cut in half, while moisture availability has put a halt to pasture renovations.
