Friday, October 4, 2019
Falling prices at Feagan's this weekend
Stop in Feagan's Furniture in Fredonia this weekend for fabulous fall savings.
Special pricing will be indicated with bright orange tags on many pieces.
Discounts will be marked on furniture in the main showroom as well as the Odds 'n Ends store next door.
Crittenden Press Online
10/04/2019 09:51:00 AM
