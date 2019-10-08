Gilchrist in clubhouse awaiting cut's news

Crittenden County senior Lauren Gilchrist, playing in her fourth state tournament on Tuesday at Bowling Green Country Club, shot an 11-over-par 83 and is currently in the clubhouse waiting for all of the roughly 140 golfers to complete their rounds.
It could be 6pm or so before Gilchrist finds out whether she will make the cut and play on Wednesday in the final round of the Leachman Buick GMC Cadillac Girls' State Championship. The top 42 girls will make the second-round cut.
Gilchrist shot a 9-over 81 last fall and made the cut, finishing 38th in the state after both rounds.