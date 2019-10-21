Gilchrist to announce golf commitment this evening

Crittenden County senior Lauren Gilchrist plans to unveil this evening where she will play Division 1 collegiate golf beginning this fall.
The standout Lady Rocket golfer qualified for four KHSAA state tournaments and six All A Classic state tournaments during her high school career and she was a three-time All A regional champion.
Keep an eye on her Instagram and Facebook accounts this afternoon for the big announcement.
For all the details of her signing and the historic significance it will have for CCHS, see this week's printed edition of The Crittenden Press.