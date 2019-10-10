YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Thursday, October 10, 2019
Greenwell dragging history into state golf event
Greenwell shot 2-over par last week in the First Region Tournament to become the first Rocket male golfer to earn a state tournament berth since 1995.
In fact, last week The Press reported it had been since 1992, but further research found that Ryan Perry qualified for the state finals in ’95. There have been so few to reach the state level that records are old and dusty.
Greenwell tees off at 12:42 p.m., Friday. If he shoots well enough to make the second-day cut, Greenwell will play another 18 holes on Saturday, vying for a state championship.
STATE QUALIFIERS
Males from Crittenden County
2019 Sam Greenwell
1995 Ryan Perry
1992 Russell Nelson
1991 Darrick Myers
1981 Mark Stone
1972 Mike Stone
10/10/2019 10:11:00 AM