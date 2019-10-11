Greenwell has real shot at state golf title

Shortly after finishing his opening round about 5pm Friday, Greenwell was headed back to the practice tee as a slight drizzle had begun to fall, signifying that the rain that had threatened, but held off all day was finally showing up.
Tee times have yet to be posted for Saturday's final round, but Greenwell knows he's in contention for a state championship and wants to make sure his game is clicking today in case he has to tee off real early for the last 18 holes tomorrow.
“There are a couple of things I need to work on,” he said. “I’m just three strokes back. If I can work on these things and maybe go lower tomorrow I might have a shot to bring home a win.”
The Crittenden County junior made some good putts to bolster the round, but left two or three on the lip that might have put him even closer to the top of the leaderboard, including a rimshot on the final two holes.
He bogeyed three holes on the front nine, three-putting twice and getting into the sand trap on another hole.
“And I do need some dinner, too,” the golfer said as he loaded his gear to head off to the practice tee as daylight waned in Bowling Green.
This is Greenwell’s first trip to the state golf tournament. He qualified for the All A Classic State Championship Tournament a few weeks ago, finishing eighth overall at 2-over-par at Gibson Bay Golf Course at Richmond.
Greenwell is the first CCHS golfer to earn a state tournament berth since 1995.
Marshall County's Jay Nimmo leads the tournament at 1-under-par.