Highway 60 Yard Sale continues into weekend

Lisa Braden of Webster County shops for bargains at a yard sale at Repton Baptist Church on U.S. 60 East near Mattoon. Braden was making her way down the road for the Highway 60 Yard Sale that began today and continues into Sunday at hundreds of individual locations along a 200-mile stretch from Livingston County eastward to Meade County. In fact, there are more than 30 yard, indoor and garage sales advertised in this week's issue of The Crittenden Press
. The sale at Repton Baptist, which runs through Saturday, is serving as a fundraiser for local missionaries Schuyler and Cathy Brantley, with all proceeds going to help fund their planned mission trip to the Philippines.