Inmate injured in fall on courthouse stairs

|Deputy Rick Mills attends to the injured inmate.
A male inmate who was leaving Crittenden Circuit Court this morning when he fell down a flight of stairs and was injured.
The incident happened just before 11am when about five inmates were being escorting from the courtroom back to Crittenden County Detention Center.
The inmate, who we are not identifying at this time, was bound in shackles and cuffs for the walk back to the nearby jail. It is common practice when inmates are taken between the jail and courtroom for appearances before the judge.
Other inmates who witnessed his fall, said the man toppled headfirst down about three or four stairs, coming to rest on the landing area between the upper and main floors of the courthouse.
Although he appeared to have been knocked unconscious for a time, according to witnesses, and was bleeding out of the back of his head, the inmate was responsive and talking by the time ambulance personnel arrived and took him to Crittenden Community Hospital.
The extent of his injures are unclear at this time.