YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Tuesday, October 29, 2019
Lady Rockets open regional play tonight
Crittenden County's Fifth District champion Lady Rocket volleyball team will open Second Region Tournament play tonight against Webster County.
The tournament will be played at Madisonville, and CCHS plays at 5:30pm.
The Lady Rockets (14-17) split two meetings with Webster County. Crittenden won the match 3-2 at Dixon and lost its home contest against the Lady Trojans 3-1.
Webster County is 17-15 this season and has the fourth best record in the region.
If Crittenden wins its opening match tonight, the girls will play tomorrow night in the regional semifinals at 7:30pm against either University Heights or Madisonville.
Posted by Crittenden Press Online at 10/29/2019 09:53:00 AM