Tuesday, October 22, 2019
Late-night blaze destroys vehicle on lot
A vehicle was destroyed by fire late last night in the parking lot at Par 4 Plastics on Industrial Drive in Marion.
Marion fire department responded and extinguished the blaze.
No other information was immediately available.
Posted by
Crittenden Press Online
at
10/22/2019 06:52:00 AM
