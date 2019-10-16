.

Wednesday, October 16, 2019

CCES hosts literacy night

Crittenden County's Early Childhood Council is sponsoring an event to promote literacy at Crittenden County Elementary School.
On Monday night, three- through five-year-olds will be treated to reading and camping time, hot dogs, chips and s'mores.
Activities begin at 5:30 p.m.
The event also counts as a credit toward Community Christmas.

