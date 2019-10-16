YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Wednesday, October 16, 2019
CCES hosts literacy night
Crittenden County's Early Childhood Council is sponsoring an event to promote literacy at Crittenden County Elementary School.
On Monday night, three- through five-year-olds will be treated to reading and camping time, hot dogs, chips and s'mores.
Activities begin at 5:30 p.m.
The event also counts as a credit toward Community Christmas.
Crittenden Press Online
10/16/2019 10:05:00 AM
