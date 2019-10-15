.

Tuesday, October 15, 2019

Local burn ban could be lifted soon

Showers and storms expected tonight could be enough to lift the countywide burn ban in effect the last few weeks for Crittenden County.

But as leaf-burning season nears, residents should not assume any amount of rain is enough to reduce dangerous wildfire risks. Judge-Executive Perry Newcom will announce here and through other public outlets when the ban is lifted. And if it is, Kentucky’s fall forest fire hazard season still restricts legal burning.

The Commonwealth’s 6 a.m.-to-6 p.m. Burning Law prohibits daytime burning if the fire is within 150 feet of woodland, brushland or fields containing dry grass or other flammable materials. The restrictions continue through Dec. 15.

According to the National Weather Service, there is an 80 percent chance of rain and possible storms before 1 a.m. tonight.
