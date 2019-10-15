YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Tuesday, October 15, 2019
Local burn ban could be lifted soon
But as leaf-burning season nears, residents should not assume any amount of rain is enough to reduce dangerous wildfire risks. Judge-Executive Perry Newcom will announce here and through other public outlets when the ban is lifted. And if it is, Kentucky’s fall forest fire hazard season still restricts legal burning.
The Commonwealth’s 6 a.m.-to-6 p.m. Burning Law prohibits daytime burning if the fire is within 150 feet of woodland, brushland or fields containing dry grass or other flammable materials. The restrictions continue through Dec. 15.
According to the National Weather Service, there is an 80 percent chance of rain and possible storms before 1 a.m. tonight.
