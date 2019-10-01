Local Home Improvement Services

PROVIDENCE ROAD IN STURIGS CLOSED
A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans to close a section of KY 923/Old Providence Road in Sturgis starting this week.
KY 923 will be closed to allow removal of an elevated section of roadway at the old railroad crossing at mile point 1.965. The closure is etween South Holt Drive and South King Street, just east of the KY 365/North Monroe Street intersection in Sturgis.
The contractor will be removing the remaining railroad tracks, removing the elevated section of roadway, and reconstructing a new driving surface at the site.
The work is expected to take about 4 days. There will be no marked detour.
Rogers Group, Inc, is the prime contractor on this $625,433 highway improvement project, which also includes paving and intersection improvements along KY 141 in Union County.