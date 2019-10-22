YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Tuesday, October 22, 2019
Marion leaf collection appears a go
After speculation that the City of Marion may have to do away with the popular service, it appears a solution has been found to help residents dispose of their fallen leaves this autumn. Marion Mayor Jared Byford announced at Monday’s council meeting that he was working on a plan to bring back leaf collection. Today, that plan was confirmed.
This marked the third consecutive year that the city entered fall unsure if it was going to continue the service.
For this full story, see this week's issue of The Crittenden Press.
Posted by Crittenden Press Online at 10/22/2019 12:20:00 PM