Marion sewer work continues

Above, workers with Adkins Excavating install a manhole cover in Greenwood Heights recently as part of a wastewater treatment system upgrade that will eventually include a new sewer plant. Earlier today, City of Marion officials met with engineers and construction managers for an update on the project. City Administrator Adam Ledford said about $400,000 of work as part of an overall $2 million line upgrade was completed in September. "We are now beginning to look at a plan for restoration of roads," Ledford said of the streets affected by line and manhole replacements.