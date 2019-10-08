YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Tuesday, October 8, 2019
Methodists celebrate World Communion Day
Crittenden County's three United Methodist churches came together on Sunday at Riverview Park (formerly Dam 50) to celebrate World Communion Day.
The service was led by Pennyrile District Superintendent Scott Stith whose message included a glimpse of the varied ways communion is given and taken throughout the world.
A picnic lunch was held following the worship service.
There are three United Methodist churches in the county – one in Marion, one in Dycusburg and another in Tolu.
For more about the Pennyrile District Methodist churches, click here.
Posted by Crittenden Press Online at 10/08/2019 02:17:00 PM