Thursday, October 10, 2019
Old Kentucky Hayride returns Nov. 2
In March, local musicians revived the once-popular local event from the mid-20th century, drawing a standing room only crowd at the community center. Because of overcrowding, tickets will be limited for next month's encore performance.
Several local musicians and performers will portray some of the most noted names in bluegrass and country music, including Lacie Duncan and Patsy Cline (above) and others portraying Little Jimmy Dickens, Hank Williams Jr. and Luke the Drifter, a pseudonym once used by Hank Williams Sr.
Tickets can be purchased at the Imogene Stout Market on Main at the corner of Poplar and North Main streets in Marion from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday or anytime at Journey Massage Therapy on South Main Street in Marion or directly from Cruce.
For more on the show, see next week's issue of The Crittenden Press, on newsstands Wednesday.
