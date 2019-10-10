YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Thursday, October 10, 2019
Planning commision approves zoning
Approval for a highway business district designation for 17 acres currently outside of town will allow for the undeveloped property to go through the final steps of annexation at a city council meeting on Oct. 21. The owners, John and Keith Travis, currently have no plans for the property that lies off U.S. 641 just south of Marion.
The same zoning designation was approved for 3 acres off South Main Street between West Cruce Lane and the former used car lot operated by Denny Woodall. Terri Hart, planning and zoning coordinator for the city, said there are no particular plans for development of the property that belongs to Newcom Properties. However, the wooded area will be cleared.
Above, Hart discusses planning business with commissioners (from left) Joe Hunt, Paul Belt, Bill Frazer and Ray Agent. Commissioner Gary Baulos is obscured.
